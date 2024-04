“Indian Railways is one of the best organisations in the world and subsequent government did not understand its strength vis-a-vis what it can add to the economy. If the GDP of the country has to grow at 10 per cent, Railways will have to grow 2 per cent above that. No railway in the world can work on (so-called) ‘profitable things’.”, says Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi.

Dinesh Trivedi talks on the journey so far of the country’s largest public transport system.

Listen in!