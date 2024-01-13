The Indian gaming industry’s revenue stands at 3.1 billion dollars in financial year 2023. With around 15.4 billion gaming downloads in the current financial year, India is one of the largest gaming markets in the world. At the rate at which the e-gaming market in India is growing, it is expected to reach the 7.5 billion dollar valuation mark by 2028.

Today, we discuss the e-gaming industry’s possible scope for expansion in India and the increasing number of avid gamers in the country. Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner from Lumikai, a Venture Capital firm dedicated to games and interactive media, and Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Elo Elo talk about this in this week’s blpodcast.

Host: Sanjana B

