In this NDA @10 episode, we take a look at how healthcare and pharmaceuticals have fared in the last 10 years.

It’s been among the most tumultuous years when it comes to health, when Covid-19 brought our lives to a grinding halt, in many ways.

But the last decade, has also seen schemes like the Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) or the Jan Aushadhi stores (that sell less expensive medicines) evolve and grow in strength. The pharmaceutical sector has built on existing legacy in supplying to the rest of the world and sectors like medical devices and diagnostics have also emerged. But there’s still much to be done.

Former Union Health Secretary JVR Prasada Rao speaks to PT Jyothi Datta, giving his take on the health and pharmaceutical sector, in the last decade.