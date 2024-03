Most of us at sometime or the other would have either faced or been spectators to harassment and abuse at the workplace. Being shouted at, being sidelined or ignored at meetings, called casteist names and so on. In this episode of People@Work host Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, chats with leadership Coach Aparna Jain, author of ‘Own It,’ to explore how organisations can check such behaviour .

