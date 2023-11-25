In this exclusive interview with The Hindu’s Political Editor, Ravikanth Reddy, we dive deep into the intricate web of Telangana politics as the State gears up for its crucial elections on November 30. From the impact of government schemes to the strategies employed by political parties, we explore the complexities that shape voters’ decisions.
