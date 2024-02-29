Guests arrived at Gujarat’s Jamnagar Airport for one of the most talked about weddings of the year. The pre-wedding rituals of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant commenced on February 28. Guests from every corner of the world started arriving for the pre-wedding rituals of the biggest wedding of the year. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar, ace designer Manish Malhotra, “My Whole Heart” singer J. Brown, and Emmy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone were seen arriving at the airport to attend the festivities.

