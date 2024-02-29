Guests arrived at Gujarat’s Jamnagar Airport for one of the most talked about weddings of the year. The pre-wedding rituals of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant commenced on February 28. Guests from every corner of the world started arriving for the pre-wedding rituals of the biggest wedding of the year. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar, ace designer Manish Malhotra, “My Whole Heart” singer J. Brown, and Emmy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone were seen arriving at the airport to attend the festivities.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.