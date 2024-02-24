Why does #india want to position itself as an oil refining hub? For a nation that imports oil to meet 85% of its needs, is this too ambitious, or merely strategic? For insights, watch this episode of Energonomics for perspectives from Richa Mishra, 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦, who also draws in insights from Ellen R Wald, President, Transversal Consulting, and Author of ‘Saudi, Inc.’. Watch this video to learn more.

