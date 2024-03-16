Mankind Pharma entered the OTC products space as a challenger brand in categories like condoms and antacids and yet managed to grab consumer mind space. Vice chairman and MD, Rajeev Juneja shares some of the marketing strategies of the company, describing how they disrupted the market with new approaches. For instance, He shares how the company has kept pace with trends like premiumisation. Mankind Pharma also has been a heavy user of celebrities in its marketing but Juneja justifies it by pointing out how the company always looked for the right fit and compatibility.

