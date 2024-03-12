All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi welcomed the implementation of the CAA on March 11. He claimed that the law won’t revoke any Muslim’s citizenship. He also urged Muslims to embrace the law, attributing past protests to misunderstandings fueled by political agendas.

He said, “The Government of India has implemented the CAA law. I welcome this law. This should have been done much earlier. But it is better late than never. There were a lot of misunderstandings arose among the Muslims regarding this law. Earlier there was no law to provide citizenship to the Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who faced atrocities based on religion. Hence this law has been passed. Indian Muslims will not be affected by this law at all. This law is not going to take away the citizenship of any Muslim... In the past years, it has been seen that there were protests, it was because of misunderstandings. Some political people created misunderstandings among the Muslims to fulfill their political agendas... Every Muslim in India should welcome and abide by the CAA.”

Video and Text courtesy: ANI