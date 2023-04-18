The wait is finally over for customers. Apple finally opened its first retail store in Mumbai’s BKC. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.