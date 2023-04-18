The wait is finally over for customers. Apple finally opened its first retail store in Mumbai’s BKC. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit