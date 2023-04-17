Apple is all set to open its first retail store at the Jio World Drive located in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, April 18.

This year marks the 25th year of Apple’s presence in India. India is one of the biggest markets for Apple products and ended the year 2022 with a 4 per cent share of the smartphone market in the country.

The opening of the store hints at the brand’s plan to expand its business here. The company started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 through its contract manufacturers.

The Apple store at BKC has more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. The store also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

Text and photos: Ayushi Kar.