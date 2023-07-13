Water levels of Yamuna River breached the 208.48 metre-mark on Thursday flooding roads and homes in Delhi, including the Historic Red Fort area. It disrupted traffic and inter-State transportation services in New Delhi. With several areas of the Capital under flood-like situation, the Delhi government decided to shut down schools and colleges till Sunday. All non-essential government establishments and private offices were asked to work-from-home.
Text: Meenakshi Verma Ambwani.
Photos: Kamal Narang
