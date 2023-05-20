Karnataka Swearing-in Ceremony is happening today at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, eight cabinet ministers will take oath today. Here’s a glimpse of the ceremony.

