Karnataka Swearing-in Ceremony is happening today at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, eight cabinet ministers will take oath today. Here’s a glimpse of the ceremony.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.