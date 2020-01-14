Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 14, 2019

January 14, 2020

A group of flautists led by Vivek Sonar, eminent Tabla maestro Ustaad Fazal Qureshi and ace Violin Player Milind Raikar came together for a photo-shoot and rehearsal at Marine Drive, Mumbai, for an upcoming Flute Symphony. Paul Noronha

A view of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, in Bengaluru. Photo: Somashekar G R N

Participants fly kites against the backdrop of the sunset during the first day of the International Kite Festival in Secunderabad on Monday. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Participants fly kites against the backdrop of the sunset during the first day of the International Kite Festival in Secunderabad on Monday. Kite flyers from 15 countries with kites of all shapes and sizes participated in the fifth edition of the festival. Photo: Nagara Gopal

The pollution level was high in Chennai on Tuesday as people celebrated Bhogi, the first of the four-day Pongal festival. During Bhogi, people light up bonfires in front of their homes and burn discarded items. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

