US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted an intimate dinner at the White House for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders posed for photos and engaged in conversation before entering the building. The evening included a musical tribute to the regions of India and was attended by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Biden and the First Lady for the warm hospitality and mentioned their fruitful conversation on various subjects.

As an official gift, President Biden and the First Lady will present Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley, a vintage American camera, and a book of American wildlife photography. Modi’s visit to the US, which was from June 21 to June 24, included significant events such as the UN Headquarters’ commemoration of the International Day of Yoga.