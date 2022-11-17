The G20 Summit summit in Bali ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’ concluded recently.

On the Ukraine issue, leaders at the G20 summit on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the conflict, holding that “today’s era must not be of war”, a formulation that echoed PM Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year.

Here are some of the photos that defined this year’s G20 Summit in Bali.

Text: Agencies.

Photos: Reuters