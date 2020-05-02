Multimedia

Photos of the day: May 2, 2020

| Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Migrants who had boarded a 'Shramik Special' train at Jaipur arrive at the Danapur junction in Bihar.   -  PTI

Fishermen from northern Andhra Pradesh, who had been stranded in Gujarat, arrive at Visakhapatnam by special buses.   -  K.R. Deepak

A woman rows a boat filled with lotus roots -- used as cattle feed -- in Srinagar.   -  Nissar Ahmad

Health workers perform door-to-door thermal screening in a Kolkata slum.   -  PTI

Children wearing face masks are given lessons by members of the transgender community at Khan Compound in Thane.   -  PTI

