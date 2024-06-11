S Jaishankar assumed charge as External Affairs Minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet on June 11. EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that it is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs.
S Jaishankar assumed charge as External Affairs Minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet on June 11. EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that it is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.