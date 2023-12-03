Incumbent Chief Minister in Telangana KCR seems to have had a roller-coaster ride on Sunday, as he clinched victory in Gajwel but faced an unexpected challenge in Kamareddy. View this video to learn about the fortunes of key names that were in the fray.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.