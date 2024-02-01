Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024, her sixth in parliament. The budget retains existing tax rates, including import duties, with a notable focus on key areas. The major highlights include providing 300 units of free electricity monthly to 1 crore households and emphasis on spiritual tourism and quality tourism in Lakshadweep. The budget extends the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Asha workers and Anganwadi workers/helpers, offers vaccines for cervical cancer prevention to girls aged 9 to 14, and promotes electronic vehicles with enhanced payment security and increased charging stations. Additionally, 40,000 rail bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat coaches. The government will assist the middle-class residing in rented accommodations or unauthorised colonies in constructing or purchasing their own homes. Finance Minister Sitharaman expressed optimism, stating, “Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.” Check out this video to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.