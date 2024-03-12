Kerala Minister P Rajeev on the CAA notification, attacked BJP and said that the resolution against the CAA act in Kerala state and had also approached to Supreme Court against CAA as it is anti-constitutional and against the basic structure of our constitution.
P Rajeev said, “On December 11, 2019, the Lok Sabha passed this act, then in 2019 the (Kerala) assembly convened as a special session and unanimously passed a resolution (against CAA in the state). We had also approached the Supreme Court against CAA as it is anti-constitutional and against the basic structure of our constitution... Earlier, our chief minister had correctly stated that it should not be implemented in the state of Kerala. Today, he reiterated the same position, and that is the position of the government.”
Video and Text courtesy: ANI
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.