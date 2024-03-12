Kerala Minister P Rajeev on the CAA notification, attacked BJP and said that the resolution against the CAA act in Kerala state and had also approached to Supreme Court against CAA as it is anti-constitutional and against the basic structure of our constitution.

P Rajeev said, “On December 11, 2019, the Lok Sabha passed this act, then in 2019 the (Kerala) assembly convened as a special session and unanimously passed a resolution (against CAA in the state). We had also approached the Supreme Court against CAA as it is anti-constitutional and against the basic structure of our constitution... Earlier, our chief minister had correctly stated that it should not be implemented in the state of Kerala. Today, he reiterated the same position, and that is the position of the government.”

Video and Text courtesy: ANI