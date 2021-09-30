Ajay Piramal on the challenges faced in acquiring DHFL and the road ahead

After a 22-month long gruelling debt resolution process, Piramal Enterprise Ltd has completed its acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) by paying Rs 34,250 crore to the lenders. The acquisition will help Piramal diversify its loan book and especially scale up its retail lending book.

In an interview with Surabhi, Deputy Editor, Business Line and Thomas K Thomas, Chief of News Bureau for BusinessLine in Mumbai, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group shares his thoughts on why he acquired the housing finance company and how he dealt with challenges that came in the way while doing this deal.