Apple opened its second retail store in India. The news has thrilled fans. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, personally invited 5-year-old enthusiast Ranvir Sachdeva to the Worldwide Developers Conference!
ADVERTISEMENT
Apple opened its second retail store in India. The news has thrilled fans. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, personally invited 5-year-old enthusiast Ranvir Sachdeva to the Worldwide Developers Conference!
Comments
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.