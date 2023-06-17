In this video, we explore an exciting storage technology that is gaining momentum in the renewable energy landscape. Join us as we delve into the world of flow batteries and their potential as a breakthrough solution for grid stability.

As renewable energy plants continue to grow in scale, handling the variable amounts of electricity injected into the grid poses a challenge. In our previous episode, we discussed pumped hydro storage as one viable solution. Now, we turn our attention to flow batteries—an electrochemical technology, akin to lithium-ion, which offers remarkable flexibility in energy management, both in terms of storage capacity and power requirements.

Flow batteries are captivating researchers worldwide, and their potential is evolving rapidly. By separating ‘storage’ and ‘power,’ similar to the analogy of storing water in overhead tanks, flow batteries provide the ability to adjust and optimize either aspect as needed.

Australia leads the way with the highest number of flow battery installations, while China boasts the world’s largest flow battery .Although India is yet to fully adopt flow batteries, the growing interest is undeniable. Noteworthy projects, like the commissioning of a flow battery for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd in Hyderabad, indicate the increasing attention and potential for adoption in the Indian market.

While flow batteries are still establishing their presence, it’s important to remember that new technologies require time to gain investor confidence. As we’ve seen with pumped hydro storage, which took decades to materialise, there’s no doubt that flow batteries will play a significant role in stabilising the Indian grid as intermittent renewable energy sources become more prevalent.

In the next episode, we will uncover an essential tool for decarbonising the Indian economy that has been hiding in plain sight—Energy Efficiency. Stay tuned!