Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 09 announced on X that ‘Bharat Ratna’ will be conferred to Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and Agriculture Scientist Dr MS Swaminathan posthumously. He expressed joy as the Government of India is conferring the three notable personalities. “It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna to them,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

