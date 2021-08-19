Watch | Why the Oil Palm Mission is crucial for India

The Union Cabinet approved an ₹11,040-crore National Mission on Edible Oils on Wednesday to promote palm cultivation and reduce the country’s dependence on edible oils imports.

This Mission is crucial for India as it imports about 15 million tonnes of edible oils annually with the palm group constituting two-thirds of it. The foreign exchange outgo is over ₹70,000 crore annually; this year it expected to be ₹1.25-lakh crore in view of the surging edible oil prices in the global market.

