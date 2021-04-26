Can States bear the Covid-19 vaccination costs?

Amidst complaints of vaccine and vaccine input shortages, the Centre has now rolled out phase 3 of Covid vaccination where everyone above the age of 18 is eligible for getting vaccinated. But the cost of vaccinating the 18 to 45 age group should either be borne by States or people can pay out of their own pockets to get vaccinated in private hospitals.

Vaccine availability is going to be a challenge, at least until July. While many States have announced free vaccines for all adults from May 1, others are complaining about the additional burden on their finances.

