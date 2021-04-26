Video

Can States bear the Covid-19 vaccination costs?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on April 26, 2021

Amidst complaints of vaccine and vaccine input shortages, the Centre has now rolled out phase 3 of Covid vaccination where everyone above the age of 18 is eligible for getting vaccinated. But the cost of vaccinating the 18 to 45 age group should either be borne by States or people can pay out of their own pockets to get vaccinated in private hospitals.

Vaccine availability is going to be a challenge, at least until July. While many States have announced free vaccines for all adults from May 1, others are complaining about the additional burden on their finances.

Watch the video.

Published on April 26, 2021

Covid-19
