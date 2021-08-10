Video

CoinDCX has became India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn

Gitanjali Diwakar | Updated on August 10, 2021

CoinDCX became India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn after the exchange raised ₹670 crore ($90 million) from investors led by Facebook Inc co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, even as local authorities push back against crypto assets.

crypto currencies
crypto currencies

