The Law Committee of the GST Council has come out with a two-pronged strategy to curb fake invoices. One suggestion is that an Aadhaar-like registration process may be adopted for new or fresh registrations, and the other, a full application of a ‘business intelligence and fraud analytics (BIFA)’ tool for identification of riskier traders on the basis criteria such as non-filing of return for six months.

Would this work?

Watch the video.