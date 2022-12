For the first time India is entering deep space surveillance by building radars to detect and protect the country’s space from any artillery attack. The Chennai-based Data Patterns, a Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider, got an order to build two radars for Defence Research and Development Organisation. Having developed nano-satellites and designed satellites for others, the company also plans to build its own satellites of 100 kg to 120 kg.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit