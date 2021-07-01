The Goods and Services Tax (GST,) was introduced in July 1, 2017. According to the Union Finance Ministry, over 400 goods and 80 services saw reduction in GST during the first four years of the new indirect levy regime. We take a quick look at the ‘Hits’ and ‘Misses’ of the GST policy as it completes four years.
Video
Four years of GST: What are some of the 'hits' and misses?
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
July 01, 2021
Published on
July 01, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Four years of GST: What are some of the 'hits' and misses?
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
July 01, 2021
Published on
July 01, 2021