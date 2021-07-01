Video

Four years of GST: What are some of the 'hits' and misses?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 01, 2021

The Goods and Services Tax (GST,) was introduced in July 1, 2017. According to the Union Finance Ministry, over 400 goods and 80 services saw reduction in GST during the first four years of the new indirect levy regime. We take a quick look at the ‘Hits’ and ‘Misses’ of the GST policy as it completes four years.


Published on July 01, 2021

