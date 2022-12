Do you want to buy gold without the hassle of going to the outlet? Gold ATM is right there for you. India got its first Gold ATM in Hyderabad that delivers gold coins. This ATM is the brainchild of Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd, which aims to expand it throughout India.

Reporter- G Naga Sridhar ; Video- Nagara Gopal

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit