Ahead of Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony for the third term, actor Rajinikanth on June 09 called it a historic event and said that he will congratulate him for becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive time. “It is a very historic event and definitely I will congratulate Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third time,” he added.

