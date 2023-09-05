Ever since the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface, there has been a steady flow of data and information from the instruments onboard the lander and the rover.

Separately, the information may look like some scientific hickery-pockery, but when you stitch them together you can read one message: the moon is more habitable than thought earlier.

The biggest supporter of this notion is the data point thrown up by the lander, which sent a probe down 10 cm into the lunar surface and measured the temperature there. It came up with the revelation that when the lunar surface is about 50 degrees C hot, just 8 cm below the surface, it is as cold as minus 10 degrees C. There is more to this data point than the ‘wow’ feeling it evokes.

Here’s what this means for India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Story/Host: M Ramesh.

Video: Bijoy Ghosh.

Producers: V Nivedita, Anjana PV, Siddharth MC.

