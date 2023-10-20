While economies the world over were still recovering from Covid effect and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we are amid a new crisis with the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Today, with markets inter-linked with each other, ripple effect of conflicts in any part of the world is felt everywhere. This is also true for the energy space, where the entire value chain can be impacted.

In this episode of EnergOnomics, Richa Mishra takes a look at the direct and indirect impact of this conflict on the energy sector particularly, oil and gas producers as well as consumers.