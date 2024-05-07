The Enforcement Directorate conducted raid at the residence of the road construction department engineer Vikas Kumar on May 06. The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Sanjiv Lal PS to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in connection with Virendra Ram case. The federal agency had arrested Virendra Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.

