The Enforcement Directorate conducted raid at the residence of the road construction department engineer Vikas Kumar on May 06. The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Sanjiv Lal PS to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in connection with Virendra Ram case. The federal agency had arrested Virendra Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.