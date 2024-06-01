The European Union’s review of Pakistan’s GI tag application for basmati rice could be a turning point for India’s GI tag quest. Find out why this is critical for India and the global basmati market. Watch the full video for more details.
Also read: EU giving GI tag to India for basmati can hit Pakistan exports badly, says IPRI policy brief
Also read: Basmati rice GI tag: Advantage India as EU republishes Pakistan plea under a new clause
Video Credits
Research and Reporting- Subramani Ra Mancombu, Renil S Varghese
Video- Bijoy Ghosh, Siddharth MC
Edit- Renil S Varghese
Photos/Videos: ANI/ PTI
