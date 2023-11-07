In a world where environmental sustainability is of utmost importance, green credits have emerged as a promising avenue for individuals and companies to make a positive impact while also earning money.

India is among the pioneers in launching a comprehensive Green Credits program, and it has received widespread support from industry and experts. But the question remains: will there be sufficient demand for a Green Credits market?

In this video, Associate editor M. Ramesh explores the new Green Credit rules, how they work, and the ways they impact our environment and climate.

The Green Credits are electronic certificates, but the exact calculation of credits and the platform for selling them are yet to be decided, with recommendations to be sent to the government for formal notification.

Watch to learn more about green credits.

