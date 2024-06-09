Nitin Gadkari took oath as Union cabinet minister on Sunday evening at the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Gadkari won from Nagpur for the third time, defeating his Congress rival Vikas Thakre by a margin of 1,37,603 votes.Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, popularly referred to as the ‘Highway Man of India’, is known to be a go-getter in whatever work he undertakes.The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra has been the longest serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways as he held the portfolio in the last two governments led by Narendra Modi.Gadkari is credited with the construction of more than 90,000 km of national highways and 30,000 km of new roads in the country in the last 10 years.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit