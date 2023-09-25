Fondly called “Bihana Didi” (Seed Lady) by local communities in Odisha, Indian agricultural scientist Swati Nayak became the third Indian agriculture scientist to win the prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023.

The Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023 is presented by the World Food Prize Foundation in memory of the Nobel awardee Dr. Norman Borlaug, for outstanding achievements in international agriculture and food production by individuals under 40. Nayak speaks to businessline about the importance of the award, her work with the agricultural community and more.

Asked if this recognition may widen her scope for better opportunities abroad, she quipped: “I had opportunities earlier also. But I am here to stay and contribute as much as possible.” She has a suggestion on the revamp of the extension system, which has been talked about by every government but finally not anything visible. Reform should start with the curriculum in the agriculture course, to make it more related to reality and allow hands-on practical experience, she said. Read the full story here.

