Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru-based firm, has introduced its electric motorcycle Mantis with a range of 221 km under a single charge, targeting buyers in the performance segment. The electric bike, which the company calls the lightest motorcycle in the segment with a kerb weight of 182 kg, is priced at ₹3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
Mantis is powered by an 8.9 kWh battery pack, which promises a life of 5-8 years. The top speed of the electric motorcycle is 135 km, and it will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The torque of the vehicle is 93 Nm. Mantis comes with a standard 1.3 kW charger, which will charge 0-80 per cent in 5 hours. It will also offer a Blitz 3.3 kW charger, which will be an add-on, and it will charge 80 per cent in 2.5 hours. These chargers will come in two types: wall-mounted and hand-held.
businessline’s G Balachandar spoke to its founders Rajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi about the electric bike targeted at the high-end segment, the development journey, and the road ahead.
(Video: Bijoy Ghosh, Reporter: G Balachander, Producer: Nabodita Ganguly)
