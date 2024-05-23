New Delhi, May 23 (ANI): Drawing a comparison of India’s response after the 26/11 terror attacks and those in Uri and Pulwama, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi showed that those behind these activities won’t be safe even if they have crossed the border. He was interacting with industrialists at an open discussion on Viksit Bharat @2047 in the national capital. The event was organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, “Look at our response to 26/11 in Mumbai and look at our response to Uri and Balakot. I think nothing can tell you more clearly, more sharply, because, you know, at the end of the day, the armed forces are the same, the bureaucracy is the same, the intelligence is the same. So if you look at what are the structural inputs and responses of the system, it would be the same.”Jaishankar said that India’s response after the Uri and Pulwama attacks sent a “clear, direct message” and the people to whom it was “hopefully got it.”

