Piyush Goyal took the oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday evening at the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Piyush Goyal, who handled key ministries, including Commerce and Industry, in the second Modi government, won his debut Lok Sabha poll from the Mumbai North constituency with an impressive vote margin.Goyal, 59, who has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010, eloquently articulated the government’s position on different occasions during debates on various issues in the Upper House of Parliament.Before the polls, Goyal hit out at the opposition leaders for labelling him an outsider, and said he was born in Mumbai, studied in the H R College and Government Law College, started his Chartered Accountancy practice in Lalbaug and worked as an investment banker on Nepean Sea Road.“There can be nobody more Mumbaikar than me,” Goyal, who hails from an illustrious political family, told PTI last month.On Sunday, he again became the Union cabinet minister, this time as a Lok Sabha member.In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Goyal won against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North seat by a huge margin of 3,57,608 votes, the highest in the state.

