Prime Minister, Narendra Modi went underwater, in the deep sea and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is.

PM Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy. PM Modi offered peacock feathers also as tribute, underwater.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”

Text/Video: PIB/PMO