Prime Minister, Narendra Modi went underwater, in the deep sea and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is.
PM Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy. PM Modi offered peacock feathers also as tribute, underwater.
The Prime Minister posted on X:
“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”
Text/Video: PIB/PMO
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.