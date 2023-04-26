Artificial Intelligence(AI) is an important area of focus for the government as it aims to bring innovations in the areas of governance and healthcare. Prime Minister Modi is keen on AI and the government will look at partnerships between the government, academia, industry, and startups for further development, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.

