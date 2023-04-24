There is certainly a reset in the tech world and I have lived through many of such tech cycles in the past. What goes up is, necessarily correct. Tech valuation bubbles have a habit of coming down very rapidly, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine. He added that the government of India is encouraging more and more domestic sources of capital to step up and be available to Indian startup ecosystem.
