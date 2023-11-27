In this interview, The Hindu’s Resident Editor, Ravi Reddy draws on his extensive experience, having covered his sixth consecutive election, to provide a comprehensive analysis of the political terrain. From the intense competition among political contenders to the intricacies of voter sentiments, especially among the youth and women, Reddy leaves no stone unturned. The discussion spans the impact of government welfare schemes on diverse demographics, unraveling success stories alongside the challenges faced. With a keen focus on opposition dynamics, Reddy sheds light on the evolving relationships within the ruling party, Congress, and BJP, offering a special emphasis on leadership roles.
