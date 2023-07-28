Earlier this year, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai, ordered that Apple pay compensation to Aaditya Chandel, an IIT Madras researcher, amounting to the cost of his faulty iPhone, money that he spent on repairs, and to compensate for the loss of time and peace.
Reporter: Parvathi Benu
Video, production, edit: Nabodita Ganguly
