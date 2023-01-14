TORK Motors is one of the country’s first electric motorcycle manufacturers, registered in the year 2006.

The brand has a history of racing at the ‘Isle of Man and is backed by the Bharat Forge group. Kapil Shelke, the founder of TORK Motors has leveraged his racing experience in building the brand. TORK has filed more than 50 patents and designs under IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) bolstering its R&D. TORK has unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle - KRATOS X at the Auto Expo 2023.

Available for booking in Q2 2023, KRATOS X will be sold through its recently launched experience centre (COCO model) in Pune and also through dealerships in Hyderabad, Surat and Patna. Kapil Shelke speaks to Business Line about the company’s history, the development story of the Kratos, its future plans, and the roadmap to go national.

