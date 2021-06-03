Video

Watch | Centre likely to take call on Covid-19 vaccine indemnity soon

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 03, 2021

With bridging trials on foreign vaccines not required during the Covid pandemic, the Centre may soon take a final call on providing indemnity against litigation to foreign vaccine-makers.

Published on June 03, 2021

